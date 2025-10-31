Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $34,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 922.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $117,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,289,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

