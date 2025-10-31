Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.69 and traded as high as C$14.12. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$13.82, with a volume of 29,427 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$508.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 148,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,874,925.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 148,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,874,925.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Also, insider Gurmeet Kaur Bhatia acquired 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, with a total value of C$54,968.04. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,379.61. This trade represents a 193.47% increase in their position. Insiders acquired 157,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,654 over the last 90 days. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

