Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF $TPHD Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,795 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $38.18 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $311.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

