Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,554 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ventas were worth $36,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Ventas by 30.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ventas by 150.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 841,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 505,656 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 6.6%

Ventas stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 446.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Read Our Latest Report on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,250.36. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $179,444.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,446.88. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 274,850 shares of company stock worth $19,464,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.