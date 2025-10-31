Strs Ohio Has $29.44 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 298,427 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $29,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

