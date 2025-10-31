Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $438.26 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $449.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $387.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 43,119 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

