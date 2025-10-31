Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 77 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $613.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

