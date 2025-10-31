Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $171.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

