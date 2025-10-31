Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lam Research by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lam Research by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $161.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $165.22.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

