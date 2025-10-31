Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Rises By 269.3%

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,900 shares, an increase of 269.3% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 359,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of TCHP opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.