Short Interest in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Expands By 128.1%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 951,600 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the September 30th total of 417,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STTK shares. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Shattuck Labs from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 6,306,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,486,330.49. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,255,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,942.22. This represents a -600.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mona Ashiya acquired 6,306,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,486,330.49. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,255,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,942.22. The trade was a -600.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 147.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 4.3% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2,510.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 278,576 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

