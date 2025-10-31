Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Rises By 276.0%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,000 shares, a growth of 276.0% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Up 0.7%
NASDAQ:DMAT opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3,620.06 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.
About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
