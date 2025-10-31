Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 15,397 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C accounts for about 1.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWONK. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $98.51 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $109.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $89,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,456.20. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $572,250. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

