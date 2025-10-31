Scholtz & Company LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Hagerty, Inc. $HGTY

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 240,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.
Hagerty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HGTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HGTY
Insider Transactions at Hagerty
In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,455,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $12,978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,721,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,357,225.04. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp. Hagerty sold 8,245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $73,545,400.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,633,821 shares of company stock valued at $105,120,074 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.