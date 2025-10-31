RWWM Inc. Raises Position in Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,075,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,885,309 shares during the quarter. Carter’s accounts for about 10.1% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RWWM Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Carter’s worth $122,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 313.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 269.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Carter’s had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $757.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

