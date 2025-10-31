RWWM Inc. Purchases 617,105 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. $AMCX

RWWM Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,105 shares during the period. AMC Networks accounts for about 1.7% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 0.07% of AMC Networks worth $20,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 50.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3,351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $600.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

