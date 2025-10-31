Richard Steele Sells 26 Shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) SVP Richard Steele sold 26 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.90, for a total value of $12,841.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,862.60. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $478.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,006,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,360,000 after buying an additional 191,368 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 13,246,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,644,552,000 after buying an additional 83,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,418,000 after buying an additional 69,455 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,568,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,185,000 after buying an additional 215,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price target on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.07.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

