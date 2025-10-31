Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 413.48 and traded as low as GBX 271.50. Playtech shares last traded at GBX 273.50, with a volume of 1,492,807 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on PTEC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Playtech from GBX 417 to GBX 433 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Playtech from GBX 395 to GBX 405 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 359.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 413.48. The company has a market capitalization of £830.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Playtech announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

