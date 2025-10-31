OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $4.05. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 12,703 shares trading hands.

OptimumBank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in OptimumBank by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 500,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 154,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 24.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.