Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,507 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $49,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,533,000 after buying an additional 165,554 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 647,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,669,000 after buying an additional 29,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 67,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.48 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.