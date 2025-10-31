NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 172.28 and traded as low as GBX 172. NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 174.22, with a volume of 125,279 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NWF Group Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £86.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.28.

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NWF Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. Research analysts expect that NWF Group plc will post 17.4489796 EPS for the current year.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

