Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

