Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Houte Hans Van Sells 3,130 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $40,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,612.80. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 1st, Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,584.06.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.57%. Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

