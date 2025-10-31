Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 132.5% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 490.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 20.8% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Newmont by 757.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $82.32 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,172 shares of company stock worth $808,863. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

