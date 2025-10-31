New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 203 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $236.81 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $255.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.34 and its 200 day moving average is $233.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.