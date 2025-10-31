Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,476,000 after purchasing an additional 540,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 422,071 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,043,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.70. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.