Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.