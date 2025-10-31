Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 0.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 3.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 100,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 81.9% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WRB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 target price on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

