Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.91 and traded as low as GBX 205. Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 211, with a volume of 974,450 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 250 to GBX 235 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 to GBX 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 265 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 243.75.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The company has a market cap of £582.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.91.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 10.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jane Ann Lodge bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 206 per share, for a total transaction of £51,500. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.