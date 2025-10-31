M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

M&F Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and traded as high as $19.01. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 600 shares.

M&F Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81.

M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 126.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. M&F Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

