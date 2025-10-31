Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $7.20 Million in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. National Grid Transco, PLC has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

About National Grid Transco

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

