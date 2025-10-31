Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 137.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,060 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after purchasing an additional 838,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares in the company, valued at $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,838 shares of company stock worth $15,309,020. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

