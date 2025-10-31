Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after purchasing an additional 600,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after purchasing an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,707,316,000 after purchasing an additional 295,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $567,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,192,354.84. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,372,928 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

CRM stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.02. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $244.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

