Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 54.1% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 51,318 shares of company stock worth $8,238,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $177.15 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.12. The company has a market capitalization of $237.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

