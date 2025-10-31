Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $27,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 117.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,102 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCCO stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

