Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 411,457 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,457 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.94% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,493 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,137,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,953,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,201,000 after acquiring an additional 415,781 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 397,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $21.31 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

