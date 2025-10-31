Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 21,771 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $33,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

