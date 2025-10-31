Jennison Associates LLC Buys 378 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Corning worth $41,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 93,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.Corning’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $460,872.72. This represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 211,924 shares of company stock worth $16,841,489 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

