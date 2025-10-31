Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 220.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 110.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 186.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 51.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $394.33.

Dillard’s Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $596.54 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $282.24 and a one year high of $637.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $589.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.38.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.87. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 8.87%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total transaction of $445,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,650. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

