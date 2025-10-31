Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,912,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 689,040 shares in the company, valued at $33,191,056.80. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $332,642.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,051.02. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,262. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EQH stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

