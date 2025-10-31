Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $258,000 in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 37.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,154,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 673.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 262,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,558,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth about $12,819,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kemper by 14.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,263,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kemper by 36.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 505,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,762,000 after buying an additional 133,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.25. Kemper Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Kemper announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,229.95. The trade was a 13.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,618.08. This represents a 9.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

