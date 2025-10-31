Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,125,000 after buying an additional 612,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,252,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,039,000 after buying an additional 653,023 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,856,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,556,000 after buying an additional 75,058 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,698,000 after buying an additional 524,480 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,483,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,308,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $100.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $102.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.