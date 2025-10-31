Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Snap-On by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Snap-On by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Snap-On Stock Performance

SNA opened at $338.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.81 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.00 and its 200-day moving average is $325.06.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.Snap-On’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

