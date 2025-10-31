Hantz Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $530.02 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $193,595.79. This represents a 95.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total transaction of $1,201,785.93. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $50,309,042. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

