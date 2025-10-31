General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 261,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after buying an additional 169,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 193,110 shares of company stock valued at $60,778,364 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.89.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $344.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.11. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

