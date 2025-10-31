Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $124.55 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $126.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.