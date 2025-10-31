Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $124.55 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $126.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.