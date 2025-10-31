Fire Capital Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Fire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $369,713,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4%

GOOG opened at $281.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $291.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

