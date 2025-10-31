Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $215,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 255,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 81,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

