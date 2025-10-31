Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,323,084,000 after purchasing an additional 875,359 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $528,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,462 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $268,850,000 after buying an additional 481,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $224,318,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $328.51 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. BTIG Research began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $1,515,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,856.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total transaction of $3,458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,475,608.64. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,479,576 over the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.