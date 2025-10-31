DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,299,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 69,615 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund comprises approximately 1.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,538,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 415,954 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,189,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

